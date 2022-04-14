Greystone Arranges $140M in Financing for Expansion of Seniors Housing Community in Scottsdale, Arizona

Slated for completion in mid-2023, the expansion of Maraville Scottsdale will include 193 independent living units for seniors.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Greystone has arranged a $140 million loan package for both the refinancing and expansion of Maravilla Scottsdale, a seniors housing community in Scottsdale.

Phase I of the community comprises a fully stabilized, 217-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care property. Opened in 2012, the community has received multiple awards, including being named Best 50+ CCRC Community by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), Best Multi-Family Project by Arizona Commercial Real Estate (AZRE), and Ten Best Places to Live by Arizona Foothills Magazine.

Phase II of Maravilla Scottsdale is a planned 193-unit independent living community on the same parcel as Phase I that will overlook the TPC Scottsdale Golf Course. Spread over 11 acres with multiple common area spaces, the latest phase is scheduled for completion in mid-2023.

Greystone’s seniors housing capital markets team, led by Cary Tremper and Matt Miller, arranged the financing from a national bank on behalf of Senior Resource Group LLC.