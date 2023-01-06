REBusinessOnline

Greystone Arranges $22.5M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Property in Ogden, Utah

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Utah, Western

Located in Ogden, Utah, TREEO South Ogden features 143 independent living residences for seniors.

OGDEN, UTAH — Greystone has arranged a $22.5 million loan to refinance debt on TREEO South Ogden, a seniors housing community in Ogden, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Tyler Armstrong, managing director at Greystone, placed the bank loan for Leisure Care, which owns the 143-unit independent living community.

The regional bank loan was executed as a floating-rate financing carrying a five-year term and 30-year amortization. The loan featured 12 months of interest-only payments and a mid-200 basis points loan spread.

