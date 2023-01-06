Greystone Arranges $22.5M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Property in Ogden, Utah

Located in Ogden, Utah, TREEO South Ogden features 143 independent living residences for seniors.

OGDEN, UTAH — Greystone has arranged a $22.5 million loan to refinance debt on TREEO South Ogden, a seniors housing community in Ogden, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Tyler Armstrong, managing director at Greystone, placed the bank loan for Leisure Care, which owns the 143-unit independent living community.

The regional bank loan was executed as a floating-rate financing carrying a five-year term and 30-year amortization. The loan featured 12 months of interest-only payments and a mid-200 basis points loan spread.