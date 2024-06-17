Monday, June 17, 2024
Barcelona-on-Chisholm-Trail-Fort-Worth
Barcelona on Chisholm Trail in Fort Worth is located within one of the city's most retail-heavy districts, with more than 5 million square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment space within a one-mile radius of the property.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Greystone Arranges $22.9M in Financing for Fort Worth Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Greystone has arranged $22.9 million in financing for The Barcelona on Chisolm Trail, a 248-unit multifamily property in Fort Worth. The property consists of 17 buildings on 10 acres and offers amenities such as a pool, playground, dog park, outdoor lounge areas, business center, fitness center and a clubhouse. Lance Wright, Thomas Wayda and Dante Distefano of Greystone arranged a $19.5 million bridge loan through an undisclosed debt fund on behalf of the borrower, MBP Capital Partners. Additionally, Matthew Zisler of Greystone secured a $3.4 million preferred equity investment from Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds.

