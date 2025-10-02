Thursday, October 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Greystone Arranges $285.7M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has arranged a $285.7 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of four apartment buildings totaling 1,018 units in Northern New Jersey. The portfolio comprises the 106-unit Meridia Village Commons in South Orange, the 212-unit Meridia Pompton Lakes, the 402-unit Meridia Linden and the 294-unit Meridia Little Ferry. Other than Meridia Village Commons, each property bears the name of the community in which it’s located. The properties, which collectively house about 30,000 square feet of retail space, were all built between 2022 and 2025. PGIM provided the loan to the borrower, New Jersey-based owner-operator Caopdagli Property Co., which also recoups some additional capital under the structure of the deal.

You may also like

NJEDA Approves $53.3M in Tax Credit Equity for...

Joint Venture Acquires 221,284 SF Shopping Center in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 106,045 SF Industrial Property...

FCP Acquires 560-Unit Avondale Apartments Community in Las...

CPC Mortgage Provides $16.4M in Financing for 164-Unit...

BWE Secures $15.5M Refinancing for Office Building in...

Twin Cities Apartment Market Enters Period of Recalibration

Do the Benefits of AI in Senior Living...

Palladium Completes $35M Mixed-Income Housing Project in Northeast...