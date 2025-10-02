Greystone Arranges $285.7M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has arranged a $285.7 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of four apartment buildings totaling 1,018 units in Northern New Jersey. The portfolio comprises the 106-unit Meridia Village Commons in South Orange, the 212-unit Meridia Pompton Lakes, the 402-unit Meridia Linden and the 294-unit Meridia Little Ferry. Other than Meridia Village Commons, each property bears the name of the community in which it’s located. The properties, which collectively house about 30,000 square feet of retail space, were all built between 2022 and 2025. PGIM provided the loan to the borrower, New Jersey-based owner-operator Caopdagli Property Co., which also recoups some additional capital under the structure of the deal.