Greystone Arranges $30M Construction Loan for Jersey City Multifamily Project

The multifamily building at 40 Center St. in Jersey City will consist of 80 residential units and 3,200 square feet of commercial space.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Greystone has arranged a $30 million construction loan for 40 Center, a six-sttory, 80-unit multifamily project in Jersey City that will include 3,200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. White Oak Real Estate Capital provided the loan to the developer, affiliates of The Manhattan Building Co. Drew Fletcher, Matthew Hirsch and Bryan Grover of Greystone arranged the debt. A tentative construction completion date was not released.

