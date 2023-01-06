Greystone Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Property in Waco

WACO, TEXAS — Greystone has arranged a $30 million loan for the refinancing of The Delaney at Waco, a 169-unit seniors housing property. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Tyler Armstrong of Greystone originated the financing, which was structured with a floating interest rate, seven-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was Iowa-based owner-operator Life Care Services. An undisclosed bank provided the loan.