Greystone Arranges $45.3M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartments

MIDDLESEX, N.J. — Greystone has arranged a $45.3 million loan for the refinancing of The View at Middlesex, a newly built, 200-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey. The property consists of 160 one-bedroom units, 40 two-bedroom units and 7,700 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, lounge areas, a game room, pool and a roof deck. Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust provided the loan, which retires the construction financing originated by Procida Funding in 2018, to Forte Real Estate Development. Leasing began over the summer. Drew Fletcher, Matthew Hirsch, Bryan Grover and John Williams of Greystone handled the transaction.

