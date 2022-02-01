Greystone Arranges $47M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Multifamily Property

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Greystone has arranged a $47 million bridge loan for the refinancing of 28 Cottage, a 166-unit multifamily property located in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City. According to Apartments.com, the property features studio and one-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop terrace. Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which retires the original construction debt issued by Centennial in 2019, on behalf of the borrower, New York-based Namdar Group. Drew Fletcher, Matthew Hirsch and Bryan Grover led the debt placement for Greystone.