REBusinessOnline

Greystone Arranges $47M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Greystone has arranged a $47 million bridge loan for the refinancing of 28 Cottage, a 166-unit multifamily property located in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City. According to Apartments.com, the property features studio and one-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop terrace. Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which retires the original construction debt issued by Centennial in 2019, on behalf of the borrower, New York-based Namdar Group. Drew Fletcher, Matthew Hirsch and Bryan Grover led the debt placement for Greystone.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  