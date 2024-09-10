Tuesday, September 10, 2024
The unnamed, 288-unit property was built between 2021 and 2022 and is located in North Carolina.
Greystone Arranges $56.3M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in North Carolina

by John Nelson

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Greystone has arranged the refinancing of a 288-unit multifamily community located in North Carolina. The name and location of the property were not disclosed.

Totaling $56.3 million, the financing includes a $50 million, 10-year Freddie Mac Optigo loan provided by Greystone, as well as $6.3 million in preferred equity provided by Lubert-Adler. Dan Sacks and Harrison Drucker of Greystone originated the Freddie Mac loan, and Matthew Zisler of Greystone secured the preferred equity on behalf of the client.

Developed between 2021 and 2022, the property features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include a saltwater pool, dog park with agility equipment, outdoor social lounge and grilling pavilion, complimentary Starbucks Coffee bar, 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge, conference room, cyber café, Amazon Hub package locker, playground and complimentary Wi-Fi.

