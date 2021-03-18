REBusinessOnline

Greystone Arranges $65M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Roselle Park, New Jersey

The new multifamily project at 10 Westfield Ave. in Roselle Park is expected to be complete in 2023.

ROSELLE PARK, N.J. — Greystone has arranged a $65 million construction loan for a 325-unit multifamily project at 10 Westfield Ave. W. in the Northern New Jersey community of Roselle Park. The project will include the development of 16,000 square feet of retail space and a 518-space parking garage and an amenity package that consists of a courtyard, lounge, fitness center and meeting rooms. ACORE Capital provided the loan to Capodagli Property Co. Drew Fletcher, Miryam Kops and Bryan Grover of Greystone placed the debt. Completion is slated for 2023.

