Greystone Arranges $77.2M Refinancing for Rockwell Apartments in New Rochelle, New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Greystone has arranged a $77.2 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Rockwell, a 114-unit apartment building in New Rochelle, a northern suburb of New York City. The property includes 21,000 square feet of retail space that is leased to CVS, Smokehouse Tailgate Grill, Finish Line PT and Kung Fu Tea. Drew Fletcher, Matthew Klauer and Jesse Kopecky of Greystone arranged the debt through Cerberus Capital Management on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between locally based developer Young Cos. and private investor Phil Craft.