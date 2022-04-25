Greystone Arranges $80M Refinancing for 941-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY ­— Greystone has arranged an $80 million refinancing package for a portfolio of 10 seniors housing properties totaling 941 units. The communities are located across five different states and offer a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Cary Tremper of Greystone arranged the consolidation and refinancing of various debt obligations on behalf of the borrower, Sonida Senior Living. The initial term loan of $80 million, provided by a regional bank, has a four-year maturity with an optional one-year extension.