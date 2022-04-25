REBusinessOnline

Greystone Arranges $80M Refinancing for 941-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

NEW YORK CITY ­— Greystone has arranged an $80 million refinancing package for a portfolio of 10 seniors housing properties totaling 941 units. The communities are located across five different states and offer a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Cary Tremper of Greystone arranged the consolidation and refinancing of various debt obligations on behalf of the borrower, Sonida Senior Living. The initial term loan of $80 million, provided by a regional bank, has a four-year maturity with an optional one-year extension.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  