Greystone Arranges $86.2M in Refinancing for Aspire Apartments in Northern California
TRACY, CALIF. — Greystone has secured $86.2 million in refinancing for Aspire Apartments, a newly constructed multifamily asset in Tracy.
Todd Vitzthum and Simon Herrmann of Greystone Real Estate Advisors, along with Cody Field of Greystone, arranged 10-year refinancing and Freddie Mac loan for the undisclosed borrowers.
Completed last year, Aspire Apartments features 348 units, a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, pet spa and clubhouse.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.