Greystone Arranges $86.2M in Refinancing for Aspire Apartments in Northern California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

TRACY, CALIF. — Greystone has secured $86.2 million in refinancing for Aspire Apartments, a newly constructed multifamily asset in Tracy.

Todd Vitzthum and Simon Herrmann of Greystone Real Estate Advisors, along with Cody Field of Greystone, arranged 10-year refinancing and Freddie Mac loan for the undisclosed borrowers.

Completed last year, Aspire Apartments features 348 units, a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, pet spa and clubhouse.