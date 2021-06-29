Greystone Arranges $94M Construction Loan for Newark Multifamily Project

The new multifamily building at 55 Union St. in Newark will total 403 units. A tentative completion date for construction was not released.

NEWARK, N.J. — Greystone has arranged a $94 million construction loan for a 403-unit multifamily project that will be located at 55 Union St. in downtown Newark. The project will include 3,000 square feet of retail space and a 196-space parking garage. The amenity package will consist of a rooftop garden and entertainment area, an outdoor courtyard with grills, fire pits and lounge space and a fitness center. Drew Fletcher, Matthew Hirsch and Steven Deck of Greystone placed the debt on behalf of the developer, J&L Cos. Inc. A four-bank syndicate led by Valley National Bank and including Bank Hapoalim, Abanca USA and TriState Capital Bank provided the loan.