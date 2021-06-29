Greystone Arranges $94M Construction Loan for Newark Multifamily Project
NEWARK, N.J. — Greystone has arranged a $94 million construction loan for a 403-unit multifamily project that will be located at 55 Union St. in downtown Newark. The project will include 3,000 square feet of retail space and a 196-space parking garage. The amenity package will consist of a rooftop garden and entertainment area, an outdoor courtyard with grills, fire pits and lounge space and a fitness center. Drew Fletcher, Matthew Hirsch and Steven Deck of Greystone placed the debt on behalf of the developer, J&L Cos. Inc. A four-bank syndicate led by Valley National Bank and including Bank Hapoalim, Abanca USA and TriState Capital Bank provided the loan.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.