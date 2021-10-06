REBusinessOnline

Greystone Arranges Sale of 136-Unit Multifamily Property in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Greystone has arranged the sale of Riverside Park, a 136-unit multifamily property located in the northern Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business center and walking trails. A local family office sold the asset to Dallas-based investment firm SPI Advisory for an undisclosed price. Zach Thomas and Mark Allen of Greystone brokered the deal.

