Greystone Arranges Sale of 137-Unit Apartment Community in East Dallas
DALLAS — Greystone has arranged the sale of Residences at White Rock Lake, a 137-unit apartment community in East Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1970 and features one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Mark Allen and Chibuzor Nnaji of Greystone’s Investment Sales Group represented the seller, Texas-based Arcturus Investments, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a locally based limited liability company.
