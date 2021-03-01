REBusinessOnline

Greystone Arranges Sale of 137-Unit Apartment Community in East Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Residences-at-White-Rock-Lake-Dallas

Residences at White Rock Lake in Dallas totals 137 units.

DALLAS — Greystone has arranged the sale of Residences at White Rock Lake, a 137-unit apartment community in East Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1970 and features one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Mark Allen and Chibuzor Nnaji of Greystone’s Investment Sales Group represented the seller, Texas-based Arcturus Investments, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a locally based limited liability company.

