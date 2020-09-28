Greystone Arranges Sale of 361-Unit Fairmont on San Felipe Apartments in Houston
HOUSTON — Greystone National Apartment Advisors has arranged the sale of The Fairmont on San Felipe, a 361-unit apartment community located at 6363 San Felipe St. in Houston’s Galleria neighborhood. The property was built in 2009 and houses 41,402 square feet of retail space. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center and outdoor courtyards with grilling areas. Jordon Emmott, Abraham Garza III and Shayan Hasnain of Greystone represented the seller, a partnership between Hunington Properties and Longreach Associates, in the transaction. Miami-based investment firm Galium Capital acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.
