Greystone Arranges Sale of 361-Unit Fairmont on San Felipe Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Fairmont-on-San-Felipe

Fairmont on San Felipe in Houston totals 361 units. The property was built in 2009.

HOUSTON — Greystone National Apartment Advisors has arranged the sale of The Fairmont on San Felipe, a 361-unit apartment community located at 6363 San Felipe St. in Houston’s Galleria neighborhood. The property was built in 2009 and houses 41,402 square feet of retail space. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center and outdoor courtyards with grilling areas. Jordon Emmott, Abraham Garza III and Shayan Hasnain of Greystone represented the seller, a partnership between Hunington Properties and Longreach Associates, in the transaction. Miami-based investment firm Galium Capital acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

