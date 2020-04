Greystone Bel Arranges $1.8M Sale of Apartment Property in Sturgis, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Colonial Crest Apartments includes 48 units.

STURGIS, MICH. — Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $1.8 million sale of Colonial Crest Apartments in Sturgis in southern Michigan. Built in 1972, the 48-unit apartment property is located at 1000 E. Lafayette St. The Michigan-based buyer plans to complete interior unit renovations.