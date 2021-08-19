Greystone Bel Arranges $43.3M Sale of Five-Property Multifamily Sale in Rockford, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is the largest of the properties, the 252-unit Hampton Ridge.

ROCKFORD, ILL. — Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a five-property multifamily portfolio in Rockford for $43.3 million. The portfolio totals 582 units. The properties include Hampton Ridge, Hampton Woods, Hampton Courtyard, Hampton Crossings and Hampton Meadows. Completed from 1958 to 2008, the properties offer a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,094 square feet. William Montana and Christopher Sackley of Greystone Bel represented the seller. Buyer and seller information were not disclosed.