REBusinessOnline

Greystone Bel Arranges $43.3M Sale of Five-Property Multifamily Sale in Rockford, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is the largest of the properties, the 252-unit Hampton Ridge.

ROCKFORD, ILL. — Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a five-property multifamily portfolio in Rockford for $43.3 million. The portfolio totals 582 units. The properties include Hampton Ridge, Hampton Woods, Hampton Courtyard, Hampton Crossings and Hampton Meadows. Completed from 1958 to 2008, the properties offer a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,094 square feet. William Montana and Christopher Sackley of Greystone Bel represented the seller. Buyer and seller information were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews