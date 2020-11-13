REBusinessOnline

Greystone Bel Arranges Sale of Six-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Detroit for $9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

The portfolio totals 223 units and is within walking distance of the Detroit Golf Club.

DETROIT — Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of the Whitmore Apartments Portfolio in Detroit for $9 million. The multifamily portfolio comprises six properties and 223 units in the Palmer Park district. The assets were built between 1928 and 1953. Nick Kirby and Cary Belovicz of Greystone Bel represented the seller, a family that had owned the portfolio since the 1960s. The duo also procured the undisclosed buyer.

