Greystone Bel Brokers Sale of 117-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Marquette, Michigan

Northwoods and Ridgeview are located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

MARQUETTE, MICH. — Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 117 units in Marquette, which is located in the state’s Upper Peninsula. The portfolio includes Northwoods and Ridgeview Apartments. Austin Hull of Greystone Bel brokered the transaction. The sales price was undisclosed. An out-of-state buyer purchased the properties from an undisclosed seller. Built between 2004 and 2011, Northwoods consists of three buildings totaling 48 units on 3.5 acres. Ridgeview is a 69-unit property built in 2002. It includes 10 buildings on four acres.