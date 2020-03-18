REBusinessOnline

Greystone Bel Brokers Sale of 117-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Marquette, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Northwoods and Ridgeview are located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

MARQUETTE, MICH. — Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 117 units in Marquette, which is located in the state’s Upper Peninsula. The portfolio includes Northwoods and Ridgeview Apartments. Austin Hull of Greystone Bel brokered the transaction. The sales price was undisclosed. An out-of-state buyer purchased the properties from an undisclosed seller. Built between 2004 and 2011, Northwoods consists of three buildings totaling 48 units on 3.5 acres. Ridgeview is a 69-unit property built in 2002. It includes 10 buildings on four acres.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business