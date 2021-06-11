REBusinessOnline

Greystone Bel Negotiates Sale of 142-Unit Multifamily Asset in Kalamazoo, Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Clayborne Court in Kalamazoo for an undisclosed price. Built in 1986, the 142-unit multifamily property consists of 22 buildings. Located at 4501-4651 Clayborne Drive, the asset is within walking distance of the Kalamazoo Community Soccer Complex and Lenden Grove Middle School. Cary Belovicz, Nick Kirby and Paul Russo of Greystone Bel represented the seller and procured the buyer, Simtob Management & Investment LLC. The buyer plans to modernize the property by upgrading all of the units and replacing the siding, landscaping and signage.

