REBusinessOnline

Greystone Bel Negotiates Sale of 267-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is one of the buildings in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a five-property multifamily portfolio totaling 267 units in Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The buildings are situated in the neighborhoods of Buena Park, Rogers Park, Ravenswood and Lincoln Square. The portfolio sold to three individual investors, who plan to make improvements to the 1920s-era properties. Bill Montana and Chris Sackley of Greystone Bel’s Chicago office represented the seller, a family office.

