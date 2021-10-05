REBusinessOnline

Greystone Brokers Sale of 109-Unit Apartment Complex in Garland, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Greystone has brokered the sale of Oak Creek, a 109-unit apartment complex in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1964 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 568 to 1,000 square feet. Mark Allen of Greystone brokered the deal. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program. Both parties involved were Texas-based limited liability companies.

