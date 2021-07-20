Greystone Brokers Sale of 202-Unit Midpark Towers Apartments in North Dallas
DALLAS — Greystone has brokered the sale of Midpark Towers, a 202-unit apartment complex in North Dallas that was built in 1978. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-bedroom units with an average size of 525 square feet. Mark Allen of Greystone represented the undisclosed, locally based seller in the transaction. The buyer was Elizabeth Property Group.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.