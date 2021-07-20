REBusinessOnline

Greystone Brokers Sale of 202-Unit Midpark Towers Apartments in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Midpark-Towers-Dallas

Midpark Towers in Dallas totals 202 units. The property was built in 1978.

DALLAS — Greystone has brokered the sale of Midpark Towers, a 202-unit apartment complex in North Dallas that was built in 1978. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-bedroom units with an average size of 525 square feet. Mark Allen of Greystone represented the undisclosed, locally based seller in the transaction. The buyer was Elizabeth Property Group.

