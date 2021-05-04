Greystone Brokers Sale of 303-Unit Villas at Wylie Apartments in Metro Dallas
WYLIE, TEXAS — Greystone has brokered the sale of Villas at Wylie, a 303-unit apartment community in Wylie, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Alliance Residential originally developed the property in 2008. The community features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, game room and outdoor grilling areas. Zac Thomas and Sean Reynolds of Greystone represented the seller, Oregon-based Hayden Properties, and procured the buyer, Utah-based Lionel Partners. The sales price was not disclosed.
