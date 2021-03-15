Greystone Brokers Sale of 424-Unit Lakeside Apartments in Dallas
DALLAS — Greystone has brokered the sale of Lakeside Apartments, a 424-unit multifamily community located near the corner of Walnut Hill and Central Expressway in Dallas. Built in 1979, the property features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and a business center. The buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, were respectively based out of California and Texas. Chibuzor Nnaji and Mark Allen of Greystone brokered the deal.
