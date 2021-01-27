Greystone Brown Brokers $31.7M Sale of Affordable Housing Property in Marietta, Georgia

The Life at Windy Hill comprises one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, with 40 percent of the units income-restricted.

MARIETTA, GA. — Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $31.7 million sale of a 257-unit affordable housing property in Marietta. New York City-based Olive Tree Holdings sold the community, known as The Life at Windy Hill. Taylor Brown, Chandler Brown, Cory Caroline Sams, Barden Brown, and Bo Brown of Greystone Brown represented the buyer, San Francisco-based Fillmore Capital Partners, in the transaction.

The Life at Windy Hill comprises one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,379 square feet. It is located on 2751 SE Hammonton Road. The complex is a low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) property and 40 percent of the units are income-restricted. Monthly rents range $661 to a little over $1,000, according to Apartments.com.

Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center and laundry facility, as well as a swimming pool and soccer field. The property is located in Cobb County, 19 miles north of downtown Atlanta.