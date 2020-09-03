REBusinessOnline

Greystone Brown Negotiates $54.1M Sale of Multifamily Community Near Hilton Head

Communal amenities at Preserve at Port Royal include a fitness center, two pools, library, two business centers, playground, dog park, storage units, car care center, laundry center, two outdoor kitchens with grilling areas and a bird sanctuary.

PORT ROYAL, S.C. — Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $54.1 million sale of Preserve at Port Royal, a 400-unit multifamily community in Port Royal. The property, which was built in 2006, offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, two pools, library, two business centers, playground, dog park, storage units, car care center, laundry center, two outdoor kitchens with grilling areas and a bird sanctuary. The asset is situated at 1 Preserve Ave. W., 30 miles north of Hilton Head Island. Jim Jarrell, Steve Mack and Walter Miller of Greystone Brown represented the seller, Norcross, Ga.-based Prominent Realty Group, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

