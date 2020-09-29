REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $13.9M HUD Refinancing for Savoy at Lake Center Seniors Housing in Seattle

The Savoy at Lake City Senior Living in Seattle features 80 residential units for seniors.

SEATTLE — Greystone has provided a $13.9 million HUD loan to refinance The Savoy at Lake City Senior Living, an 80-unit seniors housing property in Seattle.

Shana Daby and Lorie Hanson of Greystone originated the transaction on behalf of the borrower, Lake City Project Associates. The non-recourse loan features a fixed interest rate and a 40-year term and amortization.

As a green-certified and energy-efficient HUD housing project, The Savoy at Lake City also qualifies for a reduction in mortgage insurance premium (MIP) of 40 basis points, from 65 to 25 basis points, annually.

Constructed in 2017, The Savoy at Lake City is a four-story building on Seattle’s north side that consists of 80 one- and two-bedroom units.

