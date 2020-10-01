Greystone Funds $24.1M HUD Loan for Refinancing of New Apartment Community in Azle, Texas
AZLE, TEXAS — Greystone has funded a $24.1 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Reata West, a 224-unit apartment community in Azle, located northwest of Fort Worth. Built in 2018, the garden-style property consists of 10 three-story buildings that house one, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, business center, fitness center and a dog park. Eric Rosenstock of Greystone originated the loan, which carried a 40-year term and a fixed interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, Partin Development Group.
