Greystone Funds $24.1M HUD Loan for Refinancing of New Apartment Community in Azle, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Reata West Apartments in Azle totals 224 units. The property was built in 2018.

AZLE, TEXAS — Greystone has funded a $24.1 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Reata West, a 224-unit apartment community in Azle, located northwest of Fort Worth. Built in 2018, the garden-style property consists of 10 three-story buildings that house one, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, business center, fitness center and a dog park. Eric Rosenstock of Greystone originated the loan, which carried a 40-year term and a fixed interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, Partin Development Group.

