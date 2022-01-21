Greystone Funds $30.9M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Property in Louisville

Posted on by in Kentucky, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Greystone has provided a $30.9 million Fannie Mae Green Rewards loan to refinance Germantown Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily property in Louisville. Michael Zukerman at Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Dearborn Capital Partners LLC. The loan carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization schedule, along with a low fixed interest rate.

Built in 1889, Germantown Mill Lofts originally operated as a fabric mill through the mid-20th century. After subsequent use as a retail facility, the property was eventually converted into residential units in 2017. The rehabilitation included significant environmental remediation, qualifying the project for Green Rewards incentives.

Now, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include open concept kitchens with designer countertops, shelving and cabinetry, as well as stainless steel appliances. Units also feature washers and dryers and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, community pool, outdoor grilling area, bocce ball court, pet park and spa and a clubhouse.

Located at 946 Goss Ave., the property is situated 2.6 miles from downtown Louisville and two miles from the University of Louisville. The property is also 4.3 miles from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.