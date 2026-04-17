Greystone Funds $49.2M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Building in Norwalk, Connecticut

NORWALK, CONN. — Greystone has funded a $49.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of SoNo Central, a 150-unit apartment building located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. Built in 2024, SoNo Central rises six stories and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom residential units in addition to 12 commercial spaces. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, community great room, bocce ball court and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Clint Darby and Andrew Remenschneider of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the owner, Spinnaker Real Estate Partners.