Friday, April 17, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ConnecticutLoansMultifamilyNortheast

Greystone Funds $49.2M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Building in Norwalk, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NORWALK, CONN. — Greystone has funded a $49.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of SoNo Central, a 150-unit apartment building located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. Built in 2024, SoNo Central rises six stories and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom residential units in addition to 12 commercial spaces. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, community great room, bocce ball court and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Clint Darby and Andrew Remenschneider of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the owner, Spinnaker Real Estate Partners.

You may also like

JLL Provides Agency Acquisition Financing for 589-Unit Apartment...

Housing Trust Group Completes $26M Affordable Housing Project...

Newmark Provides $111.4M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Kislak Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Seniors Housing Development...

Bell Partners Reopens 256-UnitMultifamily Community in Atlanta’s West...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sales of Two Westside...

Arrowpoint Properties Sells 51-Unit Apartment Building in Lowell,...

Inland Purchases 156-Unit Senior Living Community in Metro...

MDH Partners Receives $195.9M in Financing for National...