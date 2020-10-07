REBusinessOnline

Greystone Funds $52M Fannie Mae DUS Refinancing for Manufactured Housing Community in San Jose

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Greystone has provided a $52.2 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) loan to refinance a 434-unit manufactured housing community in San Jose. Tim Thompson of Greystone originated the transaction for the borrower, Chateau La Salle LLC.

The financing has a 10-year term and 30-year amortization, with a fixed rate and full-term interest-only payments. The loan enables the borrower to refinance its existing Greystone loan and monetize its existing equity in the property.

Built in 1980, Chateau La Salle consists of 434 pads across 58 acres. Property amenities include a community clubhouse with wine tasting room, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facilities and tennis courts.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  