Greystone Funds $52M Fannie Mae DUS Refinancing for Manufactured Housing Community in San Jose

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Greystone has provided a $52.2 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) loan to refinance a 434-unit manufactured housing community in San Jose. Tim Thompson of Greystone originated the transaction for the borrower, Chateau La Salle LLC.

The financing has a 10-year term and 30-year amortization, with a fixed rate and full-term interest-only payments. The loan enables the borrower to refinance its existing Greystone loan and monetize its existing equity in the property.

Built in 1980, Chateau La Salle consists of 434 pads across 58 acres. Property amenities include a community clubhouse with wine tasting room, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facilities and tennis courts.