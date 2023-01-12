REBusinessOnline

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Sells Two Multifamily Properties in Omaha for $27.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

OMAHA, NEB. — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has sold two multifamily properties located in Omaha. Both properties, Vantage at Stone Creek and Vantage at Coventry, comprise 294 market-rate units and feature a swimming pool. No buyer information was provided.

Greystone received net cash of approximately $27.7 million upon closing the sales, inclusive of the return of its contributed equity. Greystone’s investment in Vantage at Stone Creek originated in March 2018 and included $7.1 million in contributed equity during construction. Greystone’s investment in Vantage at Coventry originated in September 2018 and totaled $8.1 million in equity during construction.

