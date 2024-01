BLOOMINGTON, IND. — Greystone Monticello has provided a $36.3 million bridge loan for a 226-unit student housing property in Bloomington. Greystone intends to transition the asset to a permanent exit with a HUD-insured green financing. Michael Zukerman and Adam Lipkin of Greystone originated the loan. Borrower information was not provided. The Greystone Monticello joint venture provides a wide range of bridge financing options in the multifamily and seniors housing industries.