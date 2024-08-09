Greystone Monticello Provides $47.5M Bridge Financing for Multifamily Community at MidCity District in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — An affiliate of Greystone Monticello has provided $47.5 million in bridge financing for Metronome at MidCity, a multifamily community located in Huntsville. Situated within the 140-acre master planned community of MidCity District (MCD), the property features 296 residential units within a five-story apartment building, as well as 35,584 square feet of street-level retail space.

Randy Wolfe and Drew Marley of Northmarq arranged the 24-month floating-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, RCP Cos. Chris Hetzel of Greystone Monticello originated the loan.

Amenities at Metronome at MidCity include a coworking lounge, sky lounge, firepit, pizza oven and grills, a game and media room, fitness room and saltwater pool. MCD also features a Trader Joe’s, 8,000-person amphitheater and 40-acre public park, as well as additional multifamily, retail, hospitality and office space.