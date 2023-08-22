Greystone Monticello Provides $68.3M Refinancing for Irby Apartments in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

ATLANTA — Greystone Monticello, a joint venture between Greystone and Monticelloam LLC, has provided two loans totaling $68.3 million for the refinancing of The Irby, a 12-story apartment building in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. The financing comprised a $60.3 million bridge loan and an $8 million mezzanine loan. Greystone Commercial Capital, a division of Greystone, arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Lone Star Funds.

The Irby was developed in 2020 and features 277 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style saltwater pool, elevated courtyard with a fire pit and grilling station, private cabanas, 24-hour athletic club and yoga studio, complimentary wine on-tap, sauna, media and game room, onsite pet spa, bike room and repair station, Peloton bikes, high-rise lookout terrace, 24/7 concierge and a curated art program.