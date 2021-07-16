REBusinessOnline

Greystone Originates $11.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Minnesota Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

South Shore Landing Apartments was built in two phases in 2016 and 2019.

MOORHEAD, MINN. — Greystone has originated an $11.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of South Shore Landing Apartments in the western Minnesota town of Moorhead. Constructed in two phases in 2016 and 2019, the 93-unit property consists of four buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, game room, pet park, heated parking garage and barbecue areas. Dan Sacks and Ilan Bassali of Greystone structured the 35-year loan, which is fully amortizing and features a fixed interest rate. Northridge Group was the borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews