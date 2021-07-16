Greystone Originates $11.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Minnesota Multifamily Property
MOORHEAD, MINN. — Greystone has originated an $11.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of South Shore Landing Apartments in the western Minnesota town of Moorhead. Constructed in two phases in 2016 and 2019, the 93-unit property consists of four buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, game room, pet park, heated parking garage and barbecue areas. Dan Sacks and Ilan Bassali of Greystone structured the 35-year loan, which is fully amortizing and features a fixed interest rate. Northridge Group was the borrower.
