Greystone Originates $11.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Minnesota Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

South Shore Landing Apartments was built in two phases in 2016 and 2019.

MOORHEAD, MINN. — Greystone has originated an $11.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of South Shore Landing Apartments in the western Minnesota town of Moorhead. Constructed in two phases in 2016 and 2019, the 93-unit property consists of four buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, game room, pet park, heated parking garage and barbecue areas. Dan Sacks and Ilan Bassali of Greystone structured the 35-year loan, which is fully amortizing and features a fixed interest rate. Northridge Group was the borrower.