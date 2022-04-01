Greystone Originates $12.3M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Marquette, Michigan

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

One Marquette Place, built in 2019, consists of 68 units.

MARQUETTE, MICH. — Greystone has originated a $12.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of One Marquette Place in Marquette, a city in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula along Lake Superior. The 68-unit apartment community was constructed in 2019. The six-story property features a rooftop terrace, community room and exercise room. The community was built on former brownfield land that was utilized as industrial docks. Reuben Dolny and John Marr of Greystone originated the 10-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule.