800 Tower City Club Apartments features 286 units in Louisville, Ky.
Greystone Originates $42.3M Financing for Multifamily Community in Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Greystone has originated a $42.3 million loan for the financing of 800 Tower City Club Apartments, a 286-unit multifamily community located in Louisville. Anthony Cristi of Greystone originated the Fannie Mae loan, which carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization schedule, as well as three years of interest-only payments. Built in 1963, the property features apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts across 29 stories. The borrower was an entity doing business as 800 City Apartments LLC.

