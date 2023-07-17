Greystone Originates $42.3M Financing for Multifamily Community in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Greystone has originated a $42.3 million loan for the financing of 800 Tower City Club Apartments, a 286-unit multifamily community located in Louisville. Anthony Cristi of Greystone originated the Fannie Mae loan, which carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization schedule, as well as three years of interest-only payments. Built in 1963, the property features apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts across 29 stories. The borrower was an entity doing business as 800 City Apartments LLC.