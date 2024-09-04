Greystone Provides $10.1M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Harlem Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided a $10.1 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Count, a 27-unit apartment building located at 168 W. 136th St. in Harlem. The midrise building features a virtual doorman, rooftop terrace and a penthouse-level lounge/coworking space. Avi Kozlowski of Greystone originated the loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate, 30-year amortization schedule and interest-only payments for the first two years of the five-year term. The borrower was Haussmann Development.