Built in 1985, Park Estates comprises 13 garden-style buildings housing two-bedroom apartments.
Greystone Provides $10.4M Acquisition Loan for Park Estates Apartments in Decatur, Georgia

by John Nelson

DECATUR, GA. — Greystone has provided a $10.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Park Estates, a 100-unit apartment community located in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur. Dan Sacks and Avi Kozlowski of Greystone’s New York office arranged the non-recourse, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Park Estates FO LLC. Meridian Capital – New York acted as correspondent on the deal. The five-year loan featured full-term interest-only payments. Built in 1985, Park Estates comprises 13 garden-style buildings housing two-bedroom apartments.

