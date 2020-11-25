Greystone Provides $10.4M Bridge Loan for Skilled Nursing Facility in Boonville, New York

Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, New York, totals 120 beds.

BOONVILLE, N.Y. — Greystone has provided a $10.4 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in Boonville, about 70 miles northwest of Syracuse. The property was built in phases between 1964 and 1985 and renovated in 2008. Fred Levine of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of the borrowers, Sunset PropCo LLC and Sunset Operating LLC.