Greystone Provides $10.8M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Michigan Affordable Housing Community

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Greystone has provided a $10.8 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Lakeside Village Apartments in Saginaw Township within central Michigan. The 200-unit affordable housing community was constructed in 1980. Lisa Fischman of Greystone originated the 35-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate and a 35-year amortization schedule. The Altman Cos. was the borrower. The property qualifies for a lower annual mortgage insurance premium (MIP) of 0.25 percent because it is rent-restricted. In addition to the refinancing, loan proceeds will enable the borrower to continue with ongoing property improvements, according to Greystone.