NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided an $11.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Duke, a 28-unit apartment building located at 521 W. 134th St. in Harlem. The midrise building features a virtual doorman and a rooftop terrace. Avi Kozlowski of Greystone originated the loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate, 30-year amortization schedule and interest-only payments for the first two years of the five-year term. The borrower was Haussmann Development.