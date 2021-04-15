REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $11.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Assisted Living Facility in Omaha

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska, Seniors Housing

OMAHA, NEB. — Greystone has provided an $11.9 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Heritage Pointe Assisted Living in Omaha. The community features 108 assisted living beds and 20 memory care beds. Amenities include full dining service, recreational activities, exercise facilities, a movie theater and a salon. Eric Rosenstock and Jesse Yodice of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Heritage Communities. The 35-year loan features a fixed interest rate.

