Greystone Provides $114.5M Acquisition Loan for Queens Affordable Housing Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided a $114.5 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a portfolio of nine affordable housing buildings totaling 753 units in Queens. Known as The State Preservation Portfolio, the elevator-served properties feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as covered parking. Information on specific income restrictions was not disclosed. The borrower is a partnership between national affordable housing owner-operator Iris Holdings Group and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development. The partnership will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements and preserve the buildings’ affordability status.