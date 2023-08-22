Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
ConnecticutLoansMultifamilyNortheast

Greystone Provides $11M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Meriden, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

MERIDEN, CONN. — Greystone has provided an $11 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Kennedy Building, a 135-unit multifamily property in Meriden, located roughly midway between Hartford and New Haven. The property was built in 1921 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the 10-year, nonrecourse loan, which carried a fixed interest rate, 30-year amortization schedule and seven years of interest-only payments. The borrower was Kennedy Holdings Inc.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 774-Room Hotel...

PCCP, MRP Industrial Break Ground on 674,000 SF...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Hills of Corona...

Sprinklr Signs 23,623 SF Office Lease at Hudson...

Woda Cooper Receives LIHTC Financing for Five New...

JLL Arranges $28M in Financing for Casa Verde...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of St. Theresa Care Center...

Friedman Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 14,560 SF...

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of Brittany House Memory Care...