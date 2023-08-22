Greystone Provides $11M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Meriden, Connecticut

MERIDEN, CONN. — Greystone has provided an $11 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Kennedy Building, a 135-unit multifamily property in Meriden, located roughly midway between Hartford and New Haven. The property was built in 1921 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the 10-year, nonrecourse loan, which carried a fixed interest rate, 30-year amortization schedule and seven years of interest-only payments. The borrower was Kennedy Holdings Inc.