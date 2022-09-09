Greystone Provides $11M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Houston Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Greystone has provided an $11 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Broadway Park, a 224-unit apartment complex in Houston. The property comprises 108 one-bedroom residences, 112 two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom units. D.J. Elefant and Dan Gillard led the Greystone team that secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Broadway Park-SI LLC. Bolder Capital arranged the fixed-rate debt, which carried a 10-year term and four years of interest-only payments. Since acquiring Broadway Park in 2019, the sponsor has invested more than $2.5 million in capital improvements.